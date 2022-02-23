After several weeks of absence it is so nice to get back into curling. I did miss the first week back but here we go with an update on what’s happening at Montague Curling Club.
On Monday night it wasn’t Covid for a change, old man winter had us on hold.
In Island Construction mixed night play Brian Harding, Stephanie Perigo, Tom Perigo and Sandra MacKay were ruthless against Preston Higginbotham, Rachel Collier, Bob Martin and Tara Martin.
Up in Souris on Tuesday night, curlers were back at it again. There was a great turnout for the first draw and three games in the second draw.
Last week Darryl Lesperance had his way with Paul MacDonald as he cruised to an easy win. This week however, it was much closer. Paul MacDonald, Carl Peters, Linda Elliott and Shani MacDonald tied Darryl Lesperance, Bev Thomas, Ann (Kenny) MacDonald and Ann Peters. Everyone was playing in their pods for these last two weeks but it’s back to normal curling next week.
Was talking to Cara Eastman and her board and she said they are trying to find time for their bonspiel but it’s not looking good. However, with the rink (Eastern Kings Sportsplex) staying open longer they will have their regular Tuesday night curling into April.
Back in Montague Darlene London, Robyn MacDonald, Shelley Rice and Gail Greene had a tight game Wednesday. Keith Nabuurs, Robert Donahue and Adam Nabuurs overpowered them in the end. I must say they were a couple of snappy looking teams in matching outfits - it really caught my eye. Or maybe it was the men wearing them but Keith Nabuurs and Paul MacDonald’s teams looked pretty sharp in their outfits.
On Thursday night Anne MacDonald, Alvin Blue and Dianne Nabuurs fought hard to keep it a close game as they went up against Preston Higginbotham, Stephanie Perigo and Benny Nabuurs. But Preston wasn’t having anything to do with a second loss this week.
