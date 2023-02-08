I am sure you have heard the saying, “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it.” I am afraid the Mental Health Act is badly broken, and needs to be fixed.
There are two sentences that could cost our son his life. These are, “Do you think your son could harm himself?” and “Do you think your son could harm someone else?” We have said “no” to both.
Our son lived a very normal life. He was a National Youth Bowling champion, Sport PEI All-Around Athlete of the Year, marathon runner, aspiring bank manager, husband, father to two young children, youth leader and deacon at his church. He had a bright future, or so we thought.
Our son started having mental health issues five years ago. We got him medical help, but he would not take medication, and refused to see the doctor. It is all part of his illness. As a result, his health started to decline. Eventually, his marriage broke up, he lost his job, home, and his children. He lived with us for two years before we found him an apartment and encouraged him to find work. He has not worked in several years. His mental illness has debilitated him.
He abruptly moved to Halifax in October 2022. He would not give us an address, and we received only a couple of emails. We had no idea where he was located.
Then on January 14, 2023, a friend of our son contacted me on Facebook. He said he was worried about our son, that he saw him at a mall in Moncton and he looked ill. Thankfully he contacted us, and sent a photo.
We contacted the Codiac RCMP, mall security, the Moncton Mental Health Crisis Unit and the Moncton Crown Prosecutor’s Office. We discovered the RCMP cannot automatically force a person to have a medical assessment until the person agrees to seek help.
Our son’s illness prevents him from thinking logically. The doctor stated the following, “Andrew does not have the insight to recognize that he needs treatment, including hospitalization.”
My husband and I drove to the mall in Moncton on January 17 where we found him and pleaded with him to come home. We discovered he has been living on the streets of Moncton for some time. He went to a shelter for two nights. Most nights he would walk the streets, trying to keep warm. He would go to the mall during the day, and people would give him groceries. He told us people were very kind and generous.
We knew a Form 11 authorized by the Crown Prosecutor would give the RCMP the authority to have our son medically assessed.
It seemed like a reasonable request to us. We went to the Moncton Crown Prosecutor’s office and completed the form. To our dismay, our request was denied. We were honest and said “no” to the two roadblock questions.
We should not have to lie and perjure ourselves in court to save our son’s life! The Mental Health Act questions seem to be a one-size-fits-all.
Our son has been deteriorating for five years. We visited him every Sunday to monitor his health. We never dreamed he would leave the province. He had a normal life. He is now sleep deprived, malnourished, homeless and deteriorating daily. It seems to me if you used an ounce of common sense, you would determine he requires a psychiatric assessment. Privacy rights, however, outweigh the ability to get proper medical attention in an emergency situation.
I am sure the two questions are well intentioned, however, in our son’s case, they could cost him his life.
I know we are not alone in this situation. Having a son or daughter as a missing person has to be a parent’s worst nightmare.
We gave the Codiac police our son’s full background. They know he went from an assistant bank manager to homeless. This should be just cause to get our son the help he deserves and needs.
I posted our son’s information and photo on the Riverview, Moncton, Dieppe Facebook page. A man from Moncton contacted me on January 21 and said he saw him in the mall earlier that week. He also contacted the RCMP.
We then discovered our son had made his way to Toronto. He was picked up by the Ontario Provincial Police and the mental health unit did an assessment. To our dismay, they let him go because he said he did not want to be hospitalized.
Several people from the Toronto area have reached out to me on Facebook advising me of outreach and community support. I have contacted them in hopes they may be able to assist. We believe Andrew could be in the Toronto or Barrie areas. He frequently goes to mall food courts to keep warm.
Andrew is 38 years old. He has long hair, unshaven, 6’ 3”, slight and approximately 190 pounds.
I understand the PEI government has been sitting on a mental health bill proposal since August 2021. It includes Community Treatment Orders that would enable the police to get medical assistance for a person who has spent 30 days in hospital over the past two years. Our son would have benefited from this intervention had the order been enacted.
I would like to try and “fix” the Mental Health Act but am powerless where to start. Perhaps my letter will inspire the government to include “deteriorating health” as the third reason to qualify for a medical assessment at the hospital by a psychiatrist.
I hope Premier Dennis King and Minister Ernie Hudson read my letter to the editor. We need this legislation passed immediately.
My heart goes out to all families who are struggling with a mental illness. I am hoping my efforts will eventually help your mental health situations.
Marlene Bryenton,
Charlottetown
Ms Bryenton is a children’s author and health advocate
