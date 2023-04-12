With more than 100 fishing spots from tip to tip anglers across PEI have ample opportunity to cast their lines this year.
Licenses for the 2023 angling season, which opens on April 15, went on sale last week.
Freshwater Fisheries Biologist Rosie MacFarlane with the provincial Department of Fish & Wildlife said conditions are looking good for a smooth start to the season.
“There is no ice on most of our major rivers at least in central and eastern PEI and it seems like spring has sprung,” she said.
There are a couple of changes anglers should be aware of this year, she added.
The department will have a fish tagging project in the Morell River.
“We are looking to get some more information on the sea run trout population in the Morell River because it is one of our most heavily fished rivers, especially in the spring,” she said.
Another change is the daily limit for white perch.
“The limit previous was 100 a day and it hasn’t been much of an issue up until now because not many people are interested in fishing perch, but we did open Doyle’s Pond in Tignish to winter fishery so it generated a little bit more interest in the species,” Ms MacFarlane said, describing how more people are targeting white perch.
Those circumstances led to the decision to request DFO to lower the limit to 25 per day.
There is no final tally on how many licenses were sold in 2022, but they expect the numbers to be similar to 2021 when more than 11,000 licenses were sold.
Children under 16 years of age and any adult teaching children to fish are exempt from possessing a license.
In addition, a free Family Fishing Weekend from May 19-22 will take place where no licenses are required.
