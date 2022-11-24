The 2022 Souris Volunteer Firefighter of the Year Award was presented to longtime member Johnny Outhouse. Mr Outhouse has a reputation for keeping everything organized behind the scenes. One of the jobs he takes on is to order the Volunteer of the Year trophy and little did he know this year he would be on the receiving end of the prestigious annual award voted on by all the members. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Several members of the Souris Fire Department were presented with their 15-year pin marking their longtime volunteer service with the organization. From left are Mike MacAulay, Scott MacInnis, Danny Grant, Greg Jay and Tyler MacCormac. On the right, association president, Chico Laybolt presented the pins at the annual appreciation dinner last week. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Souris Fire Chief Donnie Aitken said volunteers in his department responded to 138 calls for service this year. Twenty of those were for structure, grass and flue fires along with multiple calls, for medical first responder and automobile accidents. He said they are concerned that 27 calls were false alarms. “It puts a lot of strain on our firefighters when they have to leave their work or home in the middle of the night or day only to find out it is a false alarm.” Charlotte MacAulay photo
Souris firefighter Peter Aitken, left, is the first in the department to obtain Rapid Intervention training, a course that teaches firefighters how to go into a burn to rescue a fellow firefighter. He said he hopes it is training he will never have to use but feels it is important to always be prepared. Liz Burke, who has been a member for close to two years, finished her level one training recently, an intro to firefighting all members obtain during their volunteer service. Charlotte MacAulay photo
