For the first time in 76 years the St Andrew’s and St Georges Masonic Lodge won’t hold the Sick Children’s Auction.
It was a tough decision to make, Mason Rick Campbell said.
“We just didn’t feel right going to (300) places asking for donations this year,” he said.
The organization recognizes how the pandemic has adversely affected so many businesses through the period of closures and/ or reduced operations.
Every year the business community is very generous in donating items for the annual event that raises funds to help families with sick children who travel for medical treatment.
“We didn’t mind doing it when things were going good,” Mr Campbell said, noting they do not want to place any added stress on those generous donors.
In addition, he said it wouldn’t be feasible to hold the event with COVID limitations on gatherings.
Last year the fundraiser, held at the Kaylee Hall in Pooles Corner, raised approximately $15,000.
“We want to say thank you to the donors and all the people who support the auction through buying the items,” he said. “We are looking forward to continuing the tradition in 2021.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.