dead trout

This brook trout was among 241 dead fish discovered in the East Branch of the Morell River as of Monday afternoon. Submitted photo

PEI’s freshwater fish biologist,  Rosie MacFarlane, says the lack of dissolved oxygen caused by a recent heat wave was a factor in the Morell River fish kill discovered on Friday.

As of Monday 241 dead fish had been found. Most were brook trout, the river’s most common species, though small numbers of dead red-bellied dace, sticklebacks and mummichogs were also found.

