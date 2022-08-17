PEI’s freshwater fish biologist, Rosie MacFarlane, says the lack of dissolved oxygen caused by a recent heat wave was a factor in the Morell River fish kill discovered on Friday.
As of Monday 241 dead fish had been found. Most were brook trout, the river’s most common species, though small numbers of dead red-bellied dace, sticklebacks and mummichogs were also found.
Early this week Ms MacFarlane said she wasn’t prepared to declare the definitive cause of death, but Fish and Wildlife staff were primarily focused on oxygen levels in the water of the river’s East Branch.
“The higher the temperature, the less oxygen the water holds,” she said. “Then we had a big rainfall which flushed all that water down.”
According to provincial data this was at least the 12th case of anoxic water in 2022, though not all events are reported or documented by the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action.
Ms MacFarlane said the Morell fish kill was discovered by a Transportation and Infrastructure crew while removing a beaver dam and culvert blockage.
“Having a foot-and-a-half of extra water on top because of that blockage didn’t help,” she said.
The kill was found by the Jessie Maybelle Road in Martinvale but fish have been found in the Riverton area as well.
“The big trout are most impacted because they have a harder time with low oxygen,” Ms MacFarlane said.
For the most part the red-bellied dace are not found outside the St Peter’s Bay system, she added.
Water samples were collected Friday and sent for lab analysis, which could take weeks to come back. Oxygen temperature measurements were taken over the weekend and fish cleanup continued early this week.
The area is popular for fishing but not so much during hot summer periods, when the fish tend to seek areas of refuge from the heat.
Ms MacFarlane said she never likes hearing about dead fish in any river, but on the Morell, which she’s worked on since 1990, it’s especially tough.
“It’s a setback for sure,” she said. “The (MRMC watershed) group is doing excellent work and it does have a healthy population of trout. It’s probably our No. 1 recreational fishing river in the province, so it’s very unfortunate to see this happen.”
According to the province, dissolved oxygen sensors were to be placed in up to 10 estuaries across PEI this year.
Eleven other anoxic events have been reported in 2022, including one in a small pond beside the Confederation Trail in Montague. These reports often come from members of the public, watershed groups, researchers, scientists and government staff.
In 2021, the province’s sensors detected four anoxic events, or a daily average of less than 2 mg of dissolved oxygen per litre. Two of these were in the Souris River and Vernon River.
Between 2018 and 2022, there have been 110 anoxic events the province is aware of. Of those, 12 were detected by sensors and the rest were reported to the government.
