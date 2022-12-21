Dear Editor,
Fredericton-Grand Lake, New Brunswick, Public Safety Minister Kris Austin is leaning on senior law enforcement officers to back his argument that rising crime rates in his province warrant new spending on policing and provincial jails.
Austin appeared at a news conference with the head of the RCMP in New Brunswick and the president of an Association of Police Chiefs for what he called “an update on crime trends.”
Austin said Statistics Canada’s crime severity index ranked New Brunswick highest among the Atlantic provinces and the crime rate in the province has risen 26 per cent in five years while staying flat nationally.
Woodstock Police Chief Gary Forward said police have made 159 drug seizures and 328 drug-related arrests, and seized $808,000 in cash and 311 weapons between April 1st and December 1st of this year.
If you were to ask me why the sharp increase in crime in our Atlantic Provinces I would have to say I know part of the reason. What I know that is helping keep crime and violence at bay starts in the home and classrooms of our schools. Not too many years ago I had the privilege of going into schools and giving Gideon Bibles to all the Grade 5 students. I did this for over 30 years until one day the school board said, “No more Bibles in schools.” I must say it was a sad day for me. I later learned that all prisons, jails and correctional institutions were still welcoming The Bible. (If they didn’t get one in school they could in prison).
When swearing to tell the truth or pledging an oath, in most of our court systems, the Holy Bible is still used. Now I hear it is offensive to some to wish Merry Christmas and want Season’s Greetings or Happy Holidays instead.
Friends if I understand the Bible, God’s word to mankind, and read our history books we are in for a repeat of those days when everyone did what was right in their own minds. Judges 21:25: Yes, no absolutes.
Jesus is still the ‘Reason for the Season’
Merry Christmas everyone.
Dave London,
Murray River
