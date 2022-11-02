Appalling service Nov 2, 2022 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I am appalled to see The Guardian newspaper not delivering the newspaper on Monday any more.I have been paying for delivery of the paper to my home for many years.If they’re not going to deliver it six days a week, as per my billing and now down to five days a week, then the charge will have to be dropped over 16 per cent due to a reduction in delivery service.All Islanders should stand strong and united on this issue, plus flood the editor page with strong complaints, send emails and phone in their objections to this reduction in service. The person who dreamed up this terrible idea should be demoted or asked to consider seeking employment elsewhere.Regards, Roddie MacLeod,Red Point Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Page Newspaper Editor Commerce Post Economics Newspapers Email Phone Islander Guardian Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic 15 min ago 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Auction Bulletin Latest News Provincial program good start to Fiona recovery United final report predicts lower potato yields Fallen trees a resource not waste Bibeau visits province to view Fiona damage Tractor sales down in September but combine harvesters still selling CFIA identifies fourth potato wart case Cudmore reaches summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro Province announces suite of programs to help industry recover from Fiona Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPositive thinking makes things happenAt the start of a moment: Diane Davis81-year-old Alberton golfer scores second ace of lifetimeJeff’s Covid dream shatteredHome grown business born out of a need to return to normalcyPeter Anthony Campbell Images Videos CommentedPremier must now deal with Fiona’s aftermath (1)
