With the urgent creation and distribution of a vaccine to address COVID-19, science has changed forever - at least that’s how it may be perceived through the lens of a layperson.
On average, creating vaccines can take five, 10, maybe more years before it is deemed safe and effective for the general public.
However, because COVID has become a global crisis, the need for speed is critical and an antidote was developed in months.
Imagine the millions, perhaps billions, of dollars spent in the complex process, not to mention the manpower and expertise of the collective minds who collaborated in such a feat.
Logistics aside, an important and relevant question comes to light: naive perhaps, but, if a vaccine to address a dangerous and mysterious virus such as COVID-19 can be created in less than a year, why is there not a cure for cancer?
We have seen science attack the COVID pandemic issue with a vengeance. Meanwhile the Canadian Cancer Society estimated that 225,800 Canadians would be diagnosed with cancer last year. It remains the leading cause of death in the country and was projected an alarming 83,300 Canadians would die from it in 2020.
Some may say, "apples to oranges" in comparing cancer to COVID. However, the accessibility to a vaccine for the virus shows scientific promise and commitment.
At the same time, we know science is being applied to the cancer crisis but the promise of a cure continues to be the elusive castle in the sky.
Unfortunately, finances, politics and profits gained by large pharmaceutical companies play into scientific research. Regrettably, immeasurable profit stands to be made from cancer research and treatment. It appears money takes precedence over human lives in all too many instances.
There is no argument in vaccine research being costly.
According to a 2018 study in The Lancet Global Health, it was estimated the cost of early development and initial clinical safety trials for a typical vaccine to be in the range of $31-$68 million. Large-scale trials to determine the efficiency of a vaccine candidate would increase the cost.
Weighing in the urgency of a coronavirus vaccine the cost is increased exponentially.
In 2019 Canadians raised $17 million in the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure. The same year more than $750 million was raised for cancer research by Terry Fox Runs, and the list of related support continues. But the cure still evades us.
COVID-19 is highly contagious, whereas cancer is not. But the threat from both life-threatening diseases is a global concern.
And while we wait for more breakthroughs by the clever minds of the world, the influence of power, profit and politics on scientific research is something for us average folks to think about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.