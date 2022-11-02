The recent decision by the King government to arbitrarily offer a staff retention incentive to some health care workers, and overlook many others is heartless and counterproductive. The divide and conquer approach to labour relations adopted by Premier King may work in other places, but does not reflect the Island health team’s spirit of mutual support.
Health care workers at all levels have worked side by side throughout the COVID-19 pandemic facing the many challenges of protocols, stress, under-staffing, and contagion uncertainty during the past two years. All have either experienced work-related infection or filled in for their sick colleagues, and many have witnessed patients, or loved ones die.
Every aspect of health care work is essential, whether it be preventing disease and promoting health through custodial tasks, laundry and sterilization, delivering nutrition, lab investigations, plant maintenance, or providing care through direct patient contact. All health care work must be respected and appropriately compensated.
So Premier King, immediately correct this wrong, picking and choosing who to reward, and who to pass over. Fairness in support is the best policy, as well as addressing under-staffing to reduce workplace stress, and bolster morale of the whole health care team, to all of whom we trust our care.
