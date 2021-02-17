Are we really close enough to a ‘new normal’ to justify holding the Olympic Games in Tokyo in July 2021?
Ask any athlete who has been training for years and their answer will most likely be a resounding yes.
Ask any health care professional who is tasked with dealing with a hospital during a COVID outbreak and their advice most likely would be to take it a little slower.
There’s no question it is a balancing act when it comes to holding world-class sporting events amid a pandemic.
We’ve seen professional teams go to great lengths to carry on with the game.
And so far there have been no huge upsets COVID-wise, but when it comes to the Olympics more than 11,000 athletes representing 207 countries will gather to compete. Add to that coaches, trainers and officials and well, that’s a lot of cohorting to keep straight.
Then there are the fans to consider.
By the summer many people will be vaccinated and ready to rev up their globe-trotting engines. But just how many people in Japan will have had that advantage by the scheduled date for the Olympics?
It may only be months away, but in this new COVID-19 world who knows what can happen between now and then.
Everyone has had to sacrifice something over the past year so perhaps those athletes will have to do the same.
Hindsight is 20/20. Let’s hope we don’t look back on the summer of 2021 and regret the gathering of so many people all for the sake of a multitude of athletes having to be in the same place at the same time to do what they do best.
Charlotte MacAulay
