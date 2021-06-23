Pro golf is coming back to Brudenell River and Dundarave Golf Courses, both in eastern PEI, for the first time in more than 20 years and local businesses are excited about the potential spin-off and tourism impact.
Dundarave will host the Prince Edward Island Open from August 23-28, after it was postponed in 2020. Brudenell will then host the Brudenell River Classic from August 30 to September 2. They are stops on the PGA of Canada’s MacKenzie Tour.
Each tournament could have a field as large as 144 players. It’s not certain yet whether spectators will be permitted.
The last Canadian Tour event held on PEI was in 2000 at Mill River. Before that, the PEI Classic was held at Brudenell in 1995, 1996 and 1999.
Russ Compton, president of the Eastern PEI Chamber of Commerce, said it’s great news for the local business and tourism community.
“We need to fire up the tourism industry as quickly and safely as we can. If you think back to the (1998 Skins Game) at Crowbush with John Daly, people are still talking about it.”
With the MacKenzie Tour aiming to host the events annually, Mr Compton said it could help the tourism industry emerge from the pandemic.
“It’s definitely the time to establish a brand. Look at (the Cavendish Beach Music Festival). That started quite small and look at it now. It’s become a destination and I think we need to capitalize on the beauty of the Island.”
A few minutes down Route 3 from the golf courses, at the Wheelhouse in Georgetown, owner Terry Nabuurs said spin-off could make the difference in a successful season for the restaurant. Tourism operators are treating the month of July as an unknown, he said, so they plan to stretch out the shoulder season of late summer, early fall as the Island opens up to Canadian visitors.
“That’s what we’re trying to do at the Wheelhouse - extend our summer season as far into the fall as we can and entice people to come to this area of the province. Events like this are very beneficial to tourism businesses in the area being able to do that,” he said. “We’re definitely happy to see this happen.”
At Clam Diggers restaurant in Cardigan, owner Arlene Smith said the Brudenell resort generally refers visitors looking for a local restaurant to them.
“We’re hoping to be busy on our own in August and September, but any kind of activity in the area always brings business our way,” she said. “We will definitely be benefiting from that.”
Across the Georgetown Road from the two courses is Brudenell Chalets, which has 15 rental cottages. Front desk employee Trina Young said they typically get a lot of golfers when the resort can’t accommodate everyone, so the tournaments will be good for business. However, a lot of their weekends are already booked.
Tourism PEI signed a facility rental agreement for the use of the two courses with the MacKenzie Tour and Sports Events Atlantic (SEA), which will handle operations on the ground.
Department of Tourism spokesperson Hillary MacDonald said the province did not have to pay anything to bring the tournaments in.
Golf PEI, a non-profit association not associated with government, is among the sponsors for the tournaments. Executive director Mark McLane said it’s a “complicated package” but the sponsorship falls in line with its mandate of bringing high-level golf to PEI.
Scott Pritchard, executive director of the MacKenzie Tour, said the value in return for Golf PEI will be considerable.
“We worked out an arrangement where we provide them a number of benefits to help with their marketing goals, attracting people to the province for golf packages, awareness of PEI. We have a number of assets from the PGA Tour and being a premier sponsor of the event, the value they get back is quite significant.”
Mr Pritchard said many Islanders still think fondly of the Canadian Tour events at Brudenell and other courses in the ‘90s.
“There’s a lot of nostalgia, in particular the number of players that played on PEI in those events and eventually made it to the PGA Tour,” he said. “People were super excited to have the tour come back here and we’re equally excited. Dundarave is going to provide one of the toughest tests of golf in our entire season.”
In terms of spectators, Mr Pritchard said if the tournaments were happening today, none would be allowed. But the province’s re-opening plan may allow for some by August depending on cohort guidelines. He said the tour has a robust COVID protocol that is being reviewed by public health agencies across the country.
“We feel pretty confident we’ll get the approvals to play, based on vaccine rollout and if you look at golf during the pandemic, it’s one of the safest sports to be played.”
Ryan Garrett, general manager of Brudenell River and Dundarave, said the events will be a good showcase of the 36-hole facility.
Accommodations haven’t been fully worked out but many of the golfers will stay at the resort on site, he said. It’s each player’s choice. Previously, some golfers billeted at local homes but that option is out due to COVID.
The work crew is excited to prepare the courses up to the MacKenzie Tour’s specifications to make it as challenging as possible, he said.
Mr Garrett said even if there are no spectators, having 100-plus golfers in the area will provide a boost for local business during the 10-13 nights they will be here.
