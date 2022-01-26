Multiple eastern PEI arenas considered shutting down for the season until the province offered increased funding late Friday.
With rinks closed until at least February 1 under the latest restrictions, the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montague and Eastern Kings Sportsplex in Souris both considered removing their ice.
Then the government upped the maximum grant per rink to $15,000, a major increase from the previous $2,500. Managers said the original amount was a drop in the bucket compared to their monthly utility bills.
Paula O’Brien, facility manager at the Wellness Centre, said the new funding will keep them running for at least another month.
The rink’s monthly electric bill is about $10,000 and it currently has seven full-time staff. The grant will allow all employees to stay on.
“It was great they came to that (decision) so quickly. We were very pleased about it,” she said.
Ms O’Brien said there are still a lot of unknowns when it comes to getting through the rest of the winter though.
“Everything’s still up in the air. We don’t know if things are going to (reopen) on February 1,” she said. “We’re playing it by ear like everyone else and see what happens in the coming weeks.”
The government funding program covers up to 80% of arenas’ operating costs until March 31. For some of the larger rinks, the $15,000 figure will likely be shy of 80% of the combined February and March bills.
Until the January 18 rink closure announcement, most arenas had offered ice rentals for families and households in lieu of games and practices. It wasn’t much revenue, managers said, but it was better than nothing.
Ms O’Brien said they were getting a lot of ice rentals until they were shut down due to a staff member testing positive and the rest being close contacts. Other parts of the facility, like the upstairs meeting space, haven’t been rented in months.
Prior to the increase in funding, Ms O'Brien said rinks should not have been lumped in with community halls for the support program because arenas are far more expensive to run.
In Souris, Sportsplex manager Aaron Bedour said closure was also being considered there until the bump in funding came in.
“It came at a good time,” he said. “We can continue on for another month.”
Previously he said the initial amount was “very minimal” compared to the Sportsplex’s typical electric bill, which ranges between $9,000 and $10,000 a month.
The ice rentals prior to the new restrictions were a Band-Aid, he said, enough to keep the ice in and pay for some of the electric costs.
Three of the five permanent employees have been laid off and another is working part-time. Mr Bedour said the laid-off workers will be brought back once hockey and ringette resume and the rink gets back to somewhat normal operations.
He said it’s hard to see rinks closed to the public when big box stores are still crowded with people.
“The main reason we stayed open (for ice rentals) was to help the community, to help with mental health issues caused by the pandemic. Families were very happy and thankful for the opportunity to be active and get out of the house,” Mr Bedour said.
There was a lot of optimism for a good year last fall, he said, only for the Omicron variant to wreak havoc with yet another season.
At the Belfast Rec Centre the plan is to keep the rink running as long as possible. Manager Val Murray said it’s important for the community’s morale to stay open.
“We’re a small community and a lot of people were using it,” he said. “It’s good for the health of the kids.”
The arena has kept all six staff members on, with enough work for all of them, Mr Murray said.
The Rec Centre’s electric bill ranges between $6,000 and $8,000 monthly. Ice rentals were popular over the last few weeks, he said.
Communities Minister Jamie Fox said the decision to boost the funding amount came after hearing from several arenas that were struggling with operating costs.
“Some rinks had even suggested they would pull the ice surface out. We don’t want to see that,” he said. “Hockey is a big thing and our arenas are a big part of our communities across PEI. They promote health and wellness, interaction, social activity.”
The amount available for curling clubs has also been increased, from $2,500 to $7,500.
Minister Fox said if some arenas need more money in the future to complete the winter, it will be considered.
“If the circumstances change, we know we’ll have to adapt. We’ll be sensitive to what’s required by these facilities.”
He added his department processes the applications quickly and it takes a few days at most to send the money.
