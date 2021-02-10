Common sense is often lost in the siloed, bureaucratic halls of Health PEI, like its inexplicable decision to use health care dollars to fund armed, non-uniformed police to attend every mobile mental health call across the Island. On every level - fiscal, need, policy direction, evidence and, most importantly benefit to those living with mental illness - it is wrong.
No one really knows how this over-step of programming has managed to get this far. It includes 20 officers receiving 40 hours of mental health specific training and purchase of unmarked vans, while funding it all with health dollars better spent elsewhere. These are now officers who will not be serving their community in an effective way.
Health PEI CEO Denise Lewis Fleming says its aim is to keep frontline service providers safe. Fair. No one argues this. The question is what is the best way to deliver urgent mental health treatment, while keeping frontline service providers safe. Where is the evidence to support sending a police officer on every call? Where is the PEI data showing the massive necessity for gun-toting police backup? Health PEI offers none, while ignoring specific advice and a growing mountain of evidence to the contrary, including from the Canadian Mental Health Association.
The concept of a mobile mental health unit is not without merit in that it provides first responder treatment from registered nurses to those in crisis. It’s clear however, that Health PEI failed to ask the most basic of questions when crafting its sledgehammer response: What is the best system for those with mental illness?
If safety is of concern, what broad, specialized training is offered registered nurses who will respond? Or the RNs charged with triaging incoming calls? Determining risk potential and reacting to mental health issues, in real time, are not areas of deep concentration at nursing school. Are there other mental health professionals, such as counsellors, better suited to triage incoming calls?
An expert panel specifically recommended against Health PEI sending police to every crisis for obvious reasons: It criminalizes those who have not broken the law, stigmatizes illness, builds confusion over the role of police and raises the potential to escalate a crisis.
Despite it, Health PEI is ploughing ahead, spinning its decision as evidence based, yet another example of programming that fails those in need. This is the same bureaucracy that broke its own promise not to permanently close Charlottetown’s community-based Psychiatric Urgent Care Clinic, created during COVID to reduce visits to the ER. Anyone with even a passing knowledge understands that the emergency room is viewed as an unwelcoming and unresponsive location for treatment. But once again this is where people are being directed.
What a god-awful message Health PEI is sending: When the health of health care providers and the public is perceived at risk, mental health treatment is quickly enhanced. But now that the COVID crisis is perceived as turning for the better, the bureaucracy reverts to doing what it’s always done.
Shameful.
Lewis Fleming posits criminalization and stigmatization is eliminated by unmarked vans and non-uniformed officers. Absolute rubbish. This is PEI. It is not Baltimore or a Federal Drug Agency bust. We don’t need an American solution. Islanders in every community will know when an armed police officer parks an unmarked van in a driveway, waiting for the small number of times he or she will be called into action, a number likely far less than 20 per cent of calls.
This is where the expertise of RNs - or potentially better qualified professionals - triaging an incident is vital. By maximizing the skillset up front, we will deliver a more effective service, offering maximum protection. Most importantly it respects those law abiding citizens whose only ‘crime’ is mental illness. In the rare circumstance police are needed, backup can still be called.
There is currently a mass exodus of management from Health PEI. Items fall through the cracks when corporate memory is lost. We are already failing to deliver real, effective solutions for mental health, addiction and homelessness. Let’s not make it worse. Sending police as first responders to a mental health crisis is wrong. Full stop.
Let’s get the right people, in the right place, at the right time and send police home to do real police work. Our fellow Islanders deserve nothing less.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
