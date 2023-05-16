An arrest has been made in the case of a fatal hit and run that killed a native of eastern PEI in the greater Toronto area, according to media reports.

Darin S. Acorn, age 58, formerly from Bridgetown and Brudenell, died after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough, Ontario on May 7.

Darin Acorn

