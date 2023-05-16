An arrest has been made in the case of a fatal hit and run that killed a native of eastern PEI in the greater Toronto area, according to media reports.
Darin S. Acorn, age 58, formerly from Bridgetown and Brudenell, died after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough, Ontario on May 7.
Toronto media outlets reported 24-year-old college basketball player Adam Hosseini had been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death.
Mr Acorn is a graduate of Montague High School and at age 20 moved to Ontario where he would work in maintenance at Westrock, a paper producing plant, for the next 38 years. (He was also a paperboy for The Eastern Graphic in his early years.)
The vehicle that struck Mr Acorn was caught on camera and the driver will make a second appearance in court on June 19 in Toronto for a preliminary hearing.
Mr Acorn's siblings live here in eastern PEI including Beverley (Acorn) Lemieux (Michel) of Murray River. He was the son of the late Freddy and Janet (Taylor) Acorn. He is also survived by siblings Linda (Clare) Campbell of Poplar Point, Blair (Doreen) Acorn who lives in the family homestead in Bridgetown, Wade (Debbie) Acorn of Union Road, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are being carried out by Ferguson Logan Funeral Home in Montague. A private family service to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dundas Acorn Cemetery would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made through the Funeral Home website at www.fergusonlogan.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.