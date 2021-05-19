The Kings County Baseball League returned to the diamonds with a pair of games at Church Field in Morell.
The Morell Chevies began their quest of defending their 2020 title with a tight 3-1 victory over the Peakes Bombers. Morell scored twice in the bottom of the sixth for the deciding runs. The Chevies look like they will call on the rotation of the Troy Coffin and Logan Gallant combo once again in the pitching department. Coffin started and Gallant finished up. This was a familiar stat in many games last year. Jack MacKenzie continues to shine as one of the bright young prospects in the KCBL’s future.
MacKenzie pitched a complete game for the Bombers despite absorbing the loss.
The Alley Stratford Athletics began their season with a 6-0 win over the Northside Brewers. Brady Arsenault was in control of the mound in tossing the complete game win. Arsenault struck out 10 and allowed only two hits. Last year’s League MVP, Grant Grady led the A’s at the plate going 3/3. Jacob Smith contributed with a pair of RBIs. Issac Compton took the loss. Compton and Garrett Culleton had the two hits for the Brewers.
Future games ... the Cardigan Clippers open their 2021 season at Memorial Field on Wednesday to do battle with the Charlottetown Jays. The Jays who have been a huge help to the league will be back to play a half season. Among the returnees are Craig Cooper, Greg Stapleton and 50-something-year-old legend, Terry ‘Bubba’ MacDonald. Game time is 6:30 pm at Memorial.
Last year’s finalists, the Chevies and Athletics, are back at the Church Field in Morell to meet up on Wednesday. Game is also at 6:30 pm.
This Sunday also has a pair of games. The Cardigan Clippers play their first game at their home ball park. The Clippers play the Morell Chevies at the Clipper Field beginning at 2 pm. In another 2 pm tilt, the Peakes Bombers play their first home game at MacDonald Field. The Bombers will continue their rivalry with the Athletics.
Pizza? Not quite official yet. Domino’s will donate free pizza for the KCBL Player of the Week starting next week. Thank you in advance to Mike Waugh and Domino’s Pizza.
