These first few weeks of May hold so many signs of hope and promise - buds emerging through the soil, birds singing and peepers peeping.
At the Kings Playhouse some of the signs include a weekend of aspiring dancers, high school art exhibitions and summer planning sessions.
Already this month, we were delighted to welcome the talented dancers of Down East Dance Academy to our stage. Their months of tireless work always have a tremendous payoff when they bring their energetic performances in front of an audience.
May 6, we were also pleased to celebrate the opening of a new art exhibition.
‘First Bloom’ features the work of students from Montague Regional High and Souris Regional High. Providing a space for emerging artists to display their work is such a meaningful process for us and this exhibition offers new creations in watercolour, acrylic, pencil, photography and multimedia design. The pieces are engaging and diverse and show the immense talent that exists in these young artists. Presented in two parts, the initial display of ‘First Bloom’ features works from students from Souris and the junior students from Montague and will run until May 30. The second display, featuring senior artists from Montague will run from May 31 until June 18. The Gallery is open every day from 10 am to 5 pm and all are welcome.
If you’ve been craving beautiful music these past few months, Fascinating Maritime Ladies brings it all to the stage this Sunday, May 23. Starring well-loved Island performers Kelley Mooney, Nadine Haddad and Catherine O’Brien, the show celebrates female singers and songwriters from the Maritimes. “After a sold-out show in April, we’re so thrilled to be bringing Fascinating Maritime Ladies back to Georgetown,” says performer and Artistic Producer Catherine O’Brien. The show features music by Anne Murray, Rita MacNeil, Ginette Reno, Catherine Mackinnon, The Rankin Family, Edith Butler and many more, interspersed with the Fascinating Ladies’ tight harmonies, choreography and delightful banter.
We hope you’ll join us at the Playhouse in the weeks and months ahead. Taking some time to enjoy live arts and culture can offer optimism and joy in the midst of uncertainty, and we’re delighted to offer a space that plants the seeds for growth.
For more information about any of our upcoming shows, events or programs, visit our website at: www.kingsplayhouse.com, call 1-888-346-5666 or visit us at 65 Grafton Street in Georgetown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.