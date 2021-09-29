If you’ve been to a performance at the Kings Playhouse at some point during the past 7 years, you’ve more than likely heard someone deliver our land acknowledgement - the recognition that the land on which we live, work and create is the traditional and unceded territory of the Mi’kmaq People. As an arts and culture organization, we are committed to our role in Truth and Reconciliation, and as we learn more every day, we continue the work to put words into action. One of the ways we do this is through celebrating the art of Indigenous artists, highlighting their work and ensuring invitation and accessibility to our resources and space. We’re honoured to be welcoming Julie Bull in their inaugural art exhibition, Settle Down, Settlers! The exhibition opens September 29 at 7 pm, just in time for National Truth and Reconciliation Day. I’ve invited Julie to share about the journey to their first exhibition:
Settle Down, Settlers! is a journey to action, both for those who engage with the art and for me, the creator and curator. Until six months ago, I didn’t know I was a visual artist and despite writing poetry for nearly 30 years, I didn’t even consider myself an artist of any kind until I was awarded a residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity in Indigenous Storytelling and Spoken Word in March 2020. My ID said ‘artist’ so it must have been true. Folks likely remember that March 2020 is also when the world shut down from the pandemic. So, we were sent home early from our residency and the stillness that followed allowed me to sit (uncomfortably) with wounded parts of myself I spent my academic career endeavoring to run from. When there were no planes to catch and no lectures to give, and I allowed myself the time to connect to my heart and spirit, creativity and connectedness naturally began to flow through me.
Writing poetry has been primarily a therapeutic pursuit for me for more than 25 years and it’s only in the past five years I have started to share them. As one of my Elders reminds me, “our gifts are only gifts if we share them.” My introverted self says this on repeat during times when my comfort zone would have me keep these gifts quietly to myself.
Art is vulnerable. Art is personal. Art is political. Art is pain-and healing-in-action.
During nearly 20 years of being in and around academia, working with and alongside Indigenous communities, I often heard stories from Elders about children’s bodies being buried and hidden in and around residential schools. So, when 215 bodies were recovered from the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in May, I knew it was just the beginning of these truths coming to light for all Canadians. I also saw divisive and conflicting messages, thoughts, and feelings about July 1, Canada Day. I turned to writing to help me process and work through these complex feelings of grief and loss, anger and sadness, and everything else that was coming up for me at that time. As the universe would have it, I couldn’t really write anything in that moment. A few random lines and phrases of poetry were coming to me, but nothing complete or comprehensive. I had writer’s block and I didn’t want these deeply painful feelings to stay stuck.
So, I decided to see what happened if I got out of my head and just listened to my heart. I sat down with a canvas, crayons, and a lighter. I melted orange crayons on a black canvas and could feel the tears of those children who didn’t survive, and I shed my own tear medicine for them and for those who did survive and had to live with that trauma. For the next few weeks, I spent hours in my basement, creating hundreds of pieces of art. Each one telling a part of the story as I experience it and each one holds pieces of me and my healing journey within them. None of them were created with the intention to be put in a gallery. In fact, if you’ve talked to me in the past few months, you’d know I can’t really create art under pressure. Just like in writing, when I allow art to flow from my heart and spirit, it creates itself as it needs to. When I think too much about it, I can’t do it. It’s a bit like thinking about what you’re doing when you’re walking up the stairs. For most of us, when we are thinking about it rather than just do it, we generally trip up in our own two feet.
As I continue my journey as a human being, rather than a human doing, I am finding new ways to tap into my creativity and to heal parts of myself that remain wounded. As a queer, non-binary, two-spirit, Inuk, I am no stranger to the spaces in between. One of the teachings I’ve received about being two-spirit is that we are the ‘in-between people’. Even in academia, I couldn’t ‘pick a team’ and the PhD I earned in 2019 was in Interdisciplinary studies. Now, as an artist, I am humbled and excited to share my debut art exhibition, Settle Down, Settlers! with Islanders at The Kings Playhouse. The exhibition includes 70 pieces from the hundreds that flowed through me. Because I’m a writer and integrator by nature, the opening night will also include a spoken-word performance that was built from the emotional writer’s block that was both the impetus for and catalyst to the visual art creation.
For more information about Settle Down, Settlers!, to book a seat at the opening or to find out more about our shows, events and programming, visit our website at www.kingsplayhouse.com or call 1-888-346-5666 or visit us at 65 Grafton Street in Georgetown.
