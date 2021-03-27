Kathryn Rajamanie, Grade 12 Visual Arts teacher at Montague Regional High School, has asked her students to be art critics working for a newspaper and do a persuasive writing piece. The students will look at artwork by two artists and their critique will appear in The Eastern Graphic periodically.
The first entry is by Grade 12 student Mees Willemsen.
Portrait of the artist as a young man by Gerard Clarkes, 1962
The Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man by Gerard Clarkes was interesting to me because of the vivid background. It really stood out from the other colours displayed in the rest of the works exhibited at the Confederation Gallery in Charlottetown in the exhibit which runs until May 9, called Gerard Clarkes: A Haunted Land.
Positioned in the centre of the canvas is the painting of a young man. The man represents the alter ego of James Joyce in his novel titled the same. It is an oil on board painting which was completed in Toronto in 1962. It is a portrait with an unusual twist as the torso of the man is normal whereas the area where the legs should start become a puzzle piece and in a silhouette style there are little legs running under him.
Another recognizable feature is the burned shoulder. It feels like Clarke is trying to say the character is incomplete, losing himself maybe. The reason for these anomalies is kind of a mystery to me, but it adds to the feeling the painting emits. This feeling of mystery makes this piece a unique work of art. It reminds me of a dream, not specifically one I’ve had, but more the overall feeling of a dream. I would personally consider this work a success. I mean pretty much everyone has a dark side/alter ego, right?
My overall impression of this work is that even though it’s mysterious, it is also relatable and that feeling really is what draws me to this painting.
