DiverseCity Montague

DiverseCity Montague attracted a large crowd to the Waterfront Park in 2016.Graphic file photo

Entertainers are gearing up for an jam packed weekend of performances on the Montague Waterfront during the Arts & Culture Festival set to take place July 29-31.

Friday night’s entertainment begins at 5:50 and includes a barbecue performances by the Taylor Swift Tribute Band and Geometrix with their Fire & Flow Arts performance.

