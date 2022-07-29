featured Arts & Culture Festival on Montague Waterfront Jul 29, 2022 Jul 29, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DiverseCity Montague attracted a large crowd to the Waterfront Park in 2016.Graphic file photo Entertainers are gearing up for an jam packed weekend of performances on the Montague Waterfront during the Arts & Culture Festival set to take place July 29-31.Friday night’s entertainment begins at 5:50 and includes a barbecue performances by the Taylor Swift Tribute Band and Geometrix with their Fire & Flow Arts performance. The main stage on Saturday features a host of local entertainers including Kevin Ryan and Kayes Road, a talented band of young teens.Sunday brings DiverseCity- A celebration of Canadian Multiculturalism with music, dance and food.A fireworks display will light up on the Montague River to bring the event to a close. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Entertainer Art Music Show Festival Performance Stage Montague Waterfront Culture Food Celebration Entertainment Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic Jul 27, 2022 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Attention Residential Tenants and Landlords Thank You 70 Mile Yard Sale Bulletin Latest News Arts & Culture Festival on Montague Waterfront Five Minute Interview Noss, Louise Kathryn "Weezie" Rosaline Teresa "Rose" Condon Mary "Rosalie" Folland *Celebration of Life* Myer, Gertrude Elsie "Trudy" Extended equestrian access on Confederation Trail includes West Prince routes ‘We need everybody to include everybody’ Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFaith in premier and CPHO fadesIslanders reach out - no questions askedSturgeon car crash ignites fire, burns power polePeter Fabian McCloskeyCatherine Beverley MacPhailFerry loaded with passengers on fire off Wood IslandsHoliday Island returns to berth, fire appears to be out, NFL saysElizabeth Jean NeillArmed border agents seize apple orchard filesEvacuation of the Holiday Island Images Videos CommentedFaith in premier and CPHO fades (1)One-time offer, too little too late (1)
