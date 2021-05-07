Kathryn Rajamanie, Grade 12 Visual Arts teacher at Montague Regional High School, has asked her students to be art critics working for a newspaper and do a persuasive writing piece. The students will look at artwork by two artists and their critique will appear in The Eastern Graphic periodically.
This entry is
by River Waterman
When visiting the Charlottetown gallery, the piece ‘School Haunted’ caught my eye and made me think.
The oil-on-board piece by Gerard Clarkes, created in 1965 was part of a large collection, most of them on display for the first time in PEI.
Upon first impression the painting appeared quite quiet and peaceful but also felt as if something didn’t quite fit. The piece provoked thought and the need to take a closer look. It depicted a clump of old buildings, presumably a school, that seemed to be fading into the background of dusty treetops. Their lines and colours blending in with that of the landscape, it screamed forgotten, something from the past taking one last stand before being consumed by the world around it. The clouds showed the only movement of the piece, contrasting with the stillness portrayed by the rest. It also reminded me of our current situation with the pandemic, old ways becoming obsolete.
