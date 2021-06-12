This entry finishes a series of critiques by art students under the direction of Kathryn Rajamanie, Grade 12 Visual Arts teacher at Montague Regional High School.
This entry is by Megan Fraser
This piece is by Edward Burtynsky and called Nickel Tailings #31. I think Burtynsky used the element of colour very well. The stark orange against the dark ground makes it stand out even more and draws the viewer’s eyes to the centre of the piece. With most of the background having a wide range of value, it makes the orange pop and makes you want to look at the orange first.
This photo was taken using a camera in 1996, but I don’t know if they used some sort of editing software to colour the stream, or to make the colours more vibrant. If they didn’t I would be surprised at the brightness of the colour. However, the point of Burtynsky’s photographs was to highlight the environmental aftermath of metal mining and smelting and this he does well.
I think the photo is interesting and really pretty with the bright orange, but I don’t quite think it fits in with the other art pieces we saw at the exhibit. I think that because it was a photograph and not an original painting or anything - it stood out as sort of odd to be in an art gallery. This is an ongoing debate with modern artists, about what would represent art in a gallery? Who makes the choice on what is or what is not art? Overall I was interested in Burtynsky’s work but I still would have many questions.
