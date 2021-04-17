Kathryn Rajamanie, Grade 12 Visual Arts teacher at Montague Regional High School, has asked her students to be art critics working for a newspaper and do a persuasive writing piece. The students will look at artwork by two artists and their critique will appear in The Eastern Graphic periodically.
Gallery critique by Grade 12 student Courtney Penney
The art I choose to critique from the Confederation Gallery in Charlottetown is called the Buffer Zone by Sarah Anne Johnson.
This piece is a chromogenic print mounted to a four-ply museum board. It is from the collection called Tree Painting. This collection started in 2003 and ended in 2004.
I chose this piece because I love the idea behind it. When I first saw it I thought of the road, and how there are trees you can see, but just behind that foliage there is nothing but bare land. My interpretation was quite sinister, I read a lot of horror novels and this could be where the idea in my head came from.
The actual subject is a lot less sinister than my thoughts. Sarah Anne Johnson actually made the collection after a three-year employment of reforestation summer camp. When I first saw this piece I thought it was an actual photo of a real place, from somewhere in the world, it looked so real. This was due to the amount of detail put into the trees, broken down branches, tiny sticks, logs and dead foliage on the other side of the trees. On further viewing I did notice the trees being perfect in shape and size. This is what gave it away for me, along with the separation of the sand and grass being too perfect.
Overall I liked this piece and what is represented however, I did enjoy my own dark imagination and story. We all interpret work differently, right?
