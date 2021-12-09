Kathryn Rajamanie has been teaching at Montague Regional High School for four years and has seen students with amazing talents be inspired by other artists locally. Art is celebrated by youth in Montague, and they are lucky to have art on the doorstep both in their town, around our streets and a gallery only a short drive away in Charlottetown. The gallery welcomed the MRHS Grade 12 class of 2021 recently, and each student critiqued a piece of art which piqued their interest. Over the next few weeks the students will share their thoughts along with some inspirational art of their own.
in 2017 using urban posters from Toronto, The Summits is an amazing piece of work depicting a giant sheet of birch bark. This piece uses many elements to create a naturalistic look through man-made objects. The texture of this piece really brings it to life. The organic rips and peels of the edges, the patches of poster on the surface give it a realistic aspect. Also the use of colour and value. By showing discolouring on the bottom left hand corner or patches of brown underneath the peelings, again adds realism.
The Summits is a composition of posters peeled off of light poles in the city of Toronto just as one would peel bark from birch trees. They were overlapped together in a sheet that is not symmetrical to replicate it being ripped from a giant tree. The repetition of small lines across the piece creates texture and adds authenticity that must have been planned beforehand.
This is a cool piece, I actually believed this was a giant piece of birch bark. But then I discovered this was man-made. My mind was blown when I found out the story behind it. How light poles are like trees of the city and posters are the bark is a really cool take on the cement jungles we call cities. To express this in a piece of artwork is fascinating. It also reminded me of the birch bark the Mi’kmaq used for wigwams. The tradition of peeling birch bark off trees was vital to them. It was very tedious work and they often reused the bark they collected because it was so time consuming.
I feel this work is a success. The awe I felt at the work before I found out it was hand-made and then after I found out had me deeply studying it. It was a fun piece that just drew people to look at it and be inspired. You can make amazing art out of anything. To me this is absolutely an original work. I have seen and heard of people taking man-made objects and turning them into more naturalistic artworks, but not to this extent and not this topic.
Overall, I love this piece - the detail, story and texture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.