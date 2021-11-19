Kathryn Rajamanie has been teaching at Montague Regional High School for four years and has seen students with amazing talents be inspired by other artists locally. Art is celebrated by youth in Montague, and they are lucky to have art on the doorstep both in their town, around our streets and a gallery only a short drive away in Charlottetown. The gallery welcomed the MRHS Grade 12 class of 2021 recently, and each student critiqued a piece of art which piqued their interest. Over the next few weeks the students will share their thoughts along with some inspirational art of their own.
By Tonisha Antunes
Robert Harris was a Welsh-born Canadian artist who spent most of the start of his career studying the body and working to become a portrait painter. He decided he wanted to be an artist early on, and knew he wanted to paint portraits. He often painted the portraits of his family members before he started being commissioned to paint portraits of major figures. His artwork of his sister, Sarah Harris, is an example of one of his finished pieces, which we can see by the frame.
There is not a lot of movement in this artwork because it is a still portrait. Because she would have been in this position for an extended period of time, her position is important. That is also a reason she is not smiling, but smiling in portraits/photos was also considered to be inappropriate and foolish at that time.
The composition of this painting gives it an element of balance since the woman’s shadow fills out what would have been blank space. The light source is coming from the top right, which is something the artist would have had to consider when placing where the woman was placed.
I think this painting is beautiful, but the dull colours of the oil paint make it feel somber. I think the way the artist captured the light on her face gives a nice contrast between the highlights and shadows on her face, making the portrait look realistic. I think this portrait is a success because it almost looks like a photo, but with the texture and subtlety that make oil paint a beautiful and sophisticated medium to work with.
