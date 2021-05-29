Kathryn Rajamanie, Grade 12 Visual Arts teacher at Montague Regional High School, has asked her students to be art critics working for a newspaper and do a persuasive writing piece. The students will look at artwork by two artists and their critique will appear in The Eastern Graphic periodically.
By Brad Myers, Grade 12, ART 621 program at Montague High
This piece of art was made by Ashley Hemmings, an artist from Newfoundland and Labrador based out of St John’s, NL. The piece is from a collection of work called ‘The In-Between Place’, which are all woolen mats or hooked rugs that have a message about how animals seem to be shrugged to the side, and people act like hurting them is no big deal.
The writing was a mix of something her grandmother said and signs she saw in Ontario. I personally like this piece because it’s made on sheep wool which almost seems like it’s supposed to be sarcasm on top of sarcasm! (I am aware that shearing sheep doesn’t actually hurt them but the idea is still strange to me.) In the generation we live in there’s a lot of talk about rights and making sure to not do anything that will offend somebody, social justice issues. I feel this piece is definitely leaning into that with its protective nature of cows.
It has a very soft feeling being wool and everything. It looks like it would take maybe a week or two to create, but since I’ve never made rugs before I can’t say for sure. I’m thinking it’s a difficult skill to learn. There were similar pieces in the gallery made by her, but not with the exact same message.
The name of the exhibit ‘Give me shelter’ was the Confederation’s gallery exhibit name and involved many different artists across the Maritimes. It was overall a good piece and again I thought it was a bit funny and had some interesting layers to it.
Brad’s artwork will be on display at Kings Playhouse in Georgetown this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.