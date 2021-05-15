Kathryn Rajamanie, Grade 12 Visual Arts teacher at Montague Regional High School, has asked her students to be art critics working for a newspaper and do a persuasive writing piece. The students will look at artwork by two artists and their critique will appear in The Eastern Graphic periodically.
This entry is by Macy Hancock
During my visit to the Confederation Gallery in Charlottetown the images from Edward Burtynsky caught my eye. The two images were striking and stood out on the light coloured wall.
I looked specifically at ‘Nickel Tailings #39’ the theme is drawn from images taken in Sudbury, Ontario of the metal mining and smelting era from the 1880s.
This piece shows Burtynsky’s skill in use of colour and his ability to show the texture of the land. Burtynsky demonstrates his knowledge as an artist by focusing on the bright orange rivers that run through the land filled with nickel and other remains from the past mining.
I would describe the subject matter in this piece as a beautiful demonstration of humanity’s impact on the earth. This piece relates to current world situations regarding ‘resource exploitation’ as stated by Burtynsky and how humans take more from the earth and leave nothing in return.
