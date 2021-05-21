Kathryn Rajamanie, Grade 12 Visual Arts teacher at Montague Regional High School, has asked her students to be art critics working for a newspaper and do a persuasive writing piece. The students will look at artwork by two artists and their critique will appear in The Eastern Graphic periodically.
This entry is by Anthony Young
During my visit to the Confederation Gallery this painting caught my eye. ‘In the Distance’ by John MacDonald. I think this piece is very good, realistic and bright, with the circus tent in the centre. It has an environmental theme that inspires me to try and create more environmental pieces for myself.
It is an original piece, although many like it have come before and environmental pieces all look similar; they are all distinct to their creator in one way or another.
These paintings stand out because they have a gloss-like medium over the top of the painting, creating a shine and shimmer. The image reminds me of some scenery you’d see in Greenland. The painting is obviously successful as it is being shown and discussed in the gallery in Charlottetown.
The senior art students will display their final projects at the Kings Playhouse in Georgetown in June.
