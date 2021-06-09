As we turn 16 we have one thing on our mind, finally being able to drive. But not all glitter is gold.
Young drivers gain a wealth of knowledge with road rules as they prepare to take their driving test, but what about when you get older? Many adults would say that over time they lose memory of the things they learned at 16, this can lead to dangerous situations occurring while driving, especially for elders. We all age and eventually our bodies lose their abilities they had when we were teenagers. We need to consider the risks in elders driving with insufficient requirements to ensure our roads are safe on Prince Edward Island.
According to Canadian Task Force, in developed countries impaired visual acuity affects 10 per cent of adults ages 65-75 and 20 per cent of ages 75+. It’s as simple as we get older our eyesight slowly weakens and other factors such as health issues can also affect one’s eyesight and reaction time.
On average, once you turn 50 your memory begins to deteriorate, most adults probably aren’t super concerned about remembering all the road rules they learned at 16. Therefore, to limit the risk of older adults causing road accidents, it should be enforced that adults as they turn 70 retake their driving test. It is to no extent inconvenient to maintain safety on the road. Some adults retake their test due to medical conditions, but all elders should retake it to avoid creating danger behind the wheel.
Dayna Jamieson-MacPhee,
Grade 10, Souris Regional School
