When I was growing up, and likely many of you I’m sure, there were many, many times when I had to ask my parents for something. Will you drive me to practice? Can I get next week’s allowance early? Can you give me a lift to Paul’s place? Paul lived in another town. Can I stay out past midnight? The later you got into your teens, the bigger the ask. Can you loan me some money? Can I take the car to Toronto? Is it alright if I stay the night at a friend’s place? I did this hundreds of times ... and each time, there was always the chance the answer would be no.
Even though my parents were very fair and balanced in what they would allow me to do, I felt there was always a chance the answer would be no. In reality, the answer was rarely no, but sometimes the yes came with conditions. Sometimes it was just a straight yes. But very, very rarely, was it no. But almost all the time I had to have a complete explanation of the plan, all the details, all the others involved and my reasons for wanting to do it. Sometimes I had to call to ‘check in’. These were pre-cell phone days, so growing up, I was never just a text or phone call away.
All that to say, I essentially grew up always being just a little anxious to ask my parents for anything, always fearing the worst, yet getting the best. I remember I was still attending school and living at home when I got my first full-time job in television. I was in my third year of broadcasting school and was lucky enough to get a full-time job at the local TV station. So for a year, I went to school full-time and worked full-time. During this time period, I went out and purchased a new car. I had been driving an AMC Gremlin with no reverse for several months and it was time. I remember going out and purchasing the car, a brand new Ford Granada. I did this on my own, and I remember being in a complete state of panic heading back to the house to show my parents. What would they think? Would they think it was too much to spend? Should I have run it past them first? Why didn’t I include them in the conversation? Oh man, they are going to hate this car.
They loved the car. I mean, I had a full-time job, and the purchase showed them I was ready to take on the responsibility of vehicle ownership. Yet, a couple years later when I purchased my first house, same thing. What will my parents think? Will they like it? Will they think I spent too much? They loved it. I think all the big purchases or big things I did during their lifetime, a little part of the back of my brain was always looking for their approval, and worried about what they would think.
Those days are gone, or at least, I thought they were. My retirement pension plan is based on investments. I don’t get a monthly allotment per se, but rather I draw funds as I need them. I’ve been very happy with this arrangement and my returns, and am very happy with my investment advisor. Keep in mind, my first investment advisor spent time in jail so I had a pretty high bar when it came to choosing a new one. My advisor and I talk every quarter, I like that. There’s a strategy, it’s working, and I try to withdraw funds accordingly.
Here’s the thing, despite being my investments, which I worked an entire career to have, every time I call and ask to make a withdrawal I get anxious. I turn into a puddle of Jello. I put it off as long as I can. I feel the inexplicable need to communicate, in the most awkward of ways, fracturing the English language at will, and inducing rapid fire non-sequiturs, the reason I’m making a withdrawal. To be honest, I don’t know half of the things I’ve blurted out in a state of high anxiety, yet I know the answer is always a resounding ‘no problem’.
I mean, it’s like anything I asked my parents for was a piece of cake compared to this.
