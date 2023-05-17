Jeff Hutcheson

When I was growing up, and likely many of you I’m sure, there were many, many times when I had to ask my parents for something. Will you drive me to practice? Can I get next week’s allowance early? Can you give me a lift to Paul’s place? Paul lived in another town. Can I stay out past midnight? The later you got into your teens, the bigger the ask. Can you loan me some money? Can I take the car to Toronto? Is it alright if I stay the night at a friend’s place? I did this hundreds of times ... and each time, there was always the chance the answer would be no.

Even though my parents were very fair and balanced in what they would allow me to do, I felt there was always a chance the answer would be no. In reality, the answer was rarely no, but sometimes the yes came with conditions. Sometimes it was just a straight yes. But very, very rarely, was it no. But almost all the time I had to have a complete explanation of the plan, all the details, all the others involved and my reasons for wanting to do it. Sometimes I had to call to ‘check in’. These were pre-cell phone days, so growing up, I was never just a text or phone call away.

