Christmas is over and soon we will enter the yearly doldrums of January and February, when the tough slog of winter takes its toll on many people’s mental health.
In 2005, a travel agency in England dubbed the third Monday in January “Blue Monday” as the most depressing day of the year, in a bid to book more vacations.
While of course there is no scientific evidence to tab that day as the worst, it is a very tough time of year for many. In fact, two years ago on Blue Monday I had a terrible visit from the Black Dog, which was Winston Churchill’s pet name for depression.
The first part of winter is not so bad because we have Christmas to look forward to, and our schedule quickly fills up with shopping or time with friends and family.
But on the other side of Christmas and New Year’s, things can look far more bleak. There is not much to look forward to other than the eventual emergence of spring.
When these times drag you down, it’s crucial to seek help, whether it’s professional or simply chatting with friends and family about what you’re experiencing.
I know just how easy it is to give into the temptation to withdraw from everyone and everything when those hard times strike. It’s easy to ignore the phone calls and messages. But ultimately all it does is dig the hole deeper, and keep you in a slump longer.
If you’re lucky enough to have support from people you love, try to lean on them. It doesn’t make you weak. Reaching out is a sign of strength.
