The recent Freedom Convoy (or occupation) in Ottawa and related demonstrations in other parts of Canada left me somewhat baffled.
It started out as a demand by truckers crossing the US border for the federal government to remove mandates around the need for Covid vaccinations and related restrictions. But that seemed to morph into a catch-all of grievances against the government, and especially Prime Minister Trudeau, even calling for an overthrow of the government. You would think the demonstrators were railing against some draconian law or policy imposed by a dictatorship like North Korea (or Russia these days). Last I heard, Canada is a democracy. If you don’t like the governing party, you can vote them out in the next election.
At a related demonstration here in PEI, a parade of vehicles with ‘Freedom’ signs (some with profanity directed at Trudeau) drove through Charlottetown to the cheers of a group of sympathizers waving flags and chanting “Free-dom, Free-dom”. I think many of them were just caught up in the moment without really thinking it through.
As far as the mandates are concerned, I don’t think anyone would be happier to see them removed than the government, federal and provincial. Everyone would like to get back to some form of normal life when we don’t need to wear masks and socially distance, etc. But, according to scientific and medical expertise, that depends on the right conditions when Covid reaches a more manageable stage. We are told it is likely Covid variants or other viruses will still exist, but not likely in the pandemic stage. So we just have to bear with it and go on with our lives and liberties.
Freedom? Ask Ukrainians what that means. Enough said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.