A male victim was hospitalized with a broken leg and arm after he was attacked near the Confederation Trail in Souris on July 18.
Staff Sergeant Darryl MacMullin with the Kings District RCMP said it was not a random attack and there is no threat to the public.
“There’s no cause for concern for anybody that wants to walk on the trail,” Sgt MacMullin said. “We know who did this.”
The suspect was charged with aggravated assault and is scheduled to appear in Georgetown Provincial Court on August 26.
The assault took place on private property near the trail.
Police do not have a weapon in their possession, nor have they confirmed what was used in the attack.
“We do know it was aggravated assault, which is one of the highest assaults that can be committed, because there were bone breaks,” Sgt MacMullin said.
The victim is still recovering in hospital, with stitches in the head along with the broken limbs, according to a family member who spoke to The Graphic last week.
