One person was being treated for what appeared to be minor injuries after a multi vehicle collision on Main Street in Montague around noon on Friday. Two cars were still on the street in front of Scotia Bank as police diverted traffic around the scene. An ambulance arrived a short time later. Charlotte MacAulay photo

