After an outbreak of Covid was declared at Kings County Memorial Hospital on Friday April 1, the emergency room was initially closed for the rest of the evening, but is now open with reduced hours until the outbreak is declared over.
Health PEI CEO Doctor Michael Gardam could not release the number of patients currently in the facility who have tested positive citing privacy.
“What I can say is that we have cases on the ward, but currently nobody is particularly sick with Covid,” he said.
There is also an outbreak at Colville Manor in Souris.
There are no current admissions being made at either facility, which is the general rule when it comes to facilities that have outbreaks, but Dr Gardam said there are other factors at play as well.
“In general they are closed to admissions and then we try to figure out if there is any wiggle room,” Dr Gardam said.
The inpatient unit at KCMH is currently full.
At Colville Manor there are no admissions being made, but it isn’t because they are full. Because of staffing issues there have been at least nine empty beds in that facility since last fall.
Both facilities will be under the outbreak protocol until they can be declared Covid free.
A Covid outbreak is defined as having two or more lab-confirmed cases within a facility that can be linked together within a 14-day period.
An outbreak could be declared over in a minimum of 10 days provided no more cases show up within that time.
“The minimum is 10 days, but it can go on considerably longer than that depending on if you keep getting new cases,” he said.
The track record for outbreaks in Health PEI facilities has been good so far when it comes to spread, according to Dr Gardam.
“In general once we’ve identified an outbreak we’ve been able to stop transmission at that point,” he said, noting that doesn’t always work.
