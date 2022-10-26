Melissa Batchilder

I was recently squished between a friend and my nine-year-old on the orchestra level at the Schoenfeld Theatre in New York City watching a final performance of everyone’s favourite musical Come From Away. I was scrolling through the show’s Instagram feed just before the lights hit the stage when I saw a familiar face talking about her role in the show. I froze solid with confusion. 

This woman in the Instagram reel talking about what this 5-year Broadway run had meant to her was none other than 1982 Montague Regional High School graduate Diane Davis from Sturgeon!

Dianne davis1

Diane Davis, a native of Sturgeon, PEI, who lives in Gander, Newfoundland points to a poster promoting the hit stage performance Come From Away. Submitted photo
dianne 1

Ganderite and half (she claims the “bad” half) of the Beulah character, Diane Davis, meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. I had the good fortune to meet Diane at the Toronto premiere, keep in touch with her since and celebrate with her at the Broadway opening. She, her husband Leo and the entire group who came to NYC to remind us there is still lots of good people in the world. They fully deserve all the attention this hit show is bestowing on them and their community. Submitted photo

