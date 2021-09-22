The Alley Stratford Athletics defeated Peakes Bogside Bombers 4-1 at MacDonald Field in Peakes on Sunday to take a two game to none lead in the 2021 Kings County Baseball League finals.
The A’s scored an early run in the first inning on an RBI groundout by Randy Taylor. They increased that lead to 3-0 in the top of the second inning. A hit batter, with the bases loaded, scored the A’s second run and an RBI single gave them a three-run cushion. Stratford increased the lead to 4-0 on a sac fly before a double play got the Bombers out of any further trouble.
The Bombers got to winning pitcher Brady Arsenault in the bottom of the fourth. Tyson MacInnis hit a sharp single up the middle and a double by Dillon Doucette put runners on second and third with no outs. However, Arsenault dug down deep allowing only a single run on a ground ball to short. Peakes loaded the bases after two out in the Bomber fifth inning. The Athletics got out of the inning on a defensive highlight by shortstop Grant Grady. Randy Taylor also made a good play at first base scooping the ball on a short hop. Taylor would make another nice catch going to his right to catch a sharply hit ball up the first base side in the sixth inning. Arsenault retired the Bombers in order in the seventh to earn the complete game victory.
Game notes ... Seven hit batsmen in the game. Four A’s were hit along with three Bombers. Losing pitcher, Rob Phelan shook off some early inning jitters to pitch a complete game for the Bombers. Peakes base runners were picked off first twice. Tyler Taylor continues to have a excellent playoff collecting two hits. This young athlete has a bright future in the baseball circuit and he is still a teenager. Tyson Macinnis had two hits for Peakes.
Last Wednesday at MacNeill Field in Stratford, Stratford clobbered the Bombers 11-0. Tyler Taylor cleared the bases with a three-run triple and Shawn MacDougall belted his fourth home run of these playoffs, a grand slammer, to finalize the scoring.
Congratulations to the PEI Islanders for capturing the NBSBL championship on Sunday. The Islanders beat the Moncton Fisher Cats 9-4 to win the final four games to one.
This should be good news for the KCBL because a majority of the Islanders play in this league. The boys still in these playoffs who played for the Islanders will welcome the reduced travel schedule. Game three is still up in the air. Check the fan page for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.