Kings County baseball players won gold with the Eastern Express 13U and 11U AAA boys’ teams at the Baseball Atlantic championships held September 17-19.
Both teams went undefeated in their tournaments, which were held in St. John’s, Newfoundland (13U) and Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia (11U). They had each won previous tournaments for the right to represent PEI.
The Express 13-and-under team was especially dominant, outscoring their opposition 86-14 over five games, all of which ended early on the 10-run mercy rule. That included a 13-1 victory in the gold medal game over a Miramichi team representing New Brunswick. Their first game of the tournament was a 34-5 blowout over Mount Pearl, Newfoundland.
Morell’s Landon MacDonald, Georgetown’s Rhys O’Brien and Connor Morrison of St George’s represented eastern PEI on the team, with most players being from Stratford. MacDonald earned the Heart and Soul award for the Express.
Head coach Eddie Curran said it was a remarkably talented group of players.
“I don’t know what historical records would say, but I’ve never heard of an Atlantic championship where one team mercy ruled the other team in all five games,” he said. “The teams in our Island league all could’ve been very competitive and probably could have done the same thing. It’s a testament to how strong baseball is on PEI at this age group.”
Curran said the team was strong and deep both at the plate and on the mound, with eight or nine reliable pitchers, but it was still a surprise to see how far ahead they were of the other teams.
Last year’s 13U Express team also won the Island but the Atlantic championships were cancelled, so it was a great experience to go to Newfoundland this time around.
“For some of them, this was their first time on a flight,” Curran said. “They’ll remember this forever. They’ve made a lot of good friends.”
Meanwhile, the 11-and-under team included six players from eastern PEI: Gavin Thomson (Belfast), Nate MacKenzie (Lower Montague), Jace Myers (Georgetown), Brennan Doyle (Mount Stewart), Jaxon Gardiner (Savage Harbour) and Grady Jeffery (Fort Augustus).
Also on the team were Jevan Laybolt, whose father is from Morell originally, and Dylan Smith, whose family is originally from Georgetown. Their dads, Jarrod and Adam respectively, were on the coaching staff and were long-time players in the Kings County Baseball League, as were the other coaches, Desi Doyle and Trevor MacKenzie.
The 11U squad won some close games and a blowout en route to the final, where they defeated a team from Dartmouth 8-2.
Doyle, the head coach, said the team had a lot of depth with probably the deepest pitching staff in the tournament.
“The first day, we were very nervous and showed a lot of jitters but after we (started) 2-0, the kids seemed to relax Saturday and carried that into Sunday. I think we did a good job of managing our pitching staff and putting guys in the right position to succeed.”
There were four returning players from 2020, when the Express won the Island title but didn’t get the chance to compete at an Atlantic championship. Doyle said those four were leaders this time around and helped motivate the team. Another motivating factor was the fact one of their players couldn’t attend due to COVID-19 cases at Stratford Elementary.
In fact, this was the first off-Island tournament for every player except one. Doyle said it was huge to experience regional competition and some normalcy in the midst of the pandemic. The coaches told the kids to appreciate how special the opportunity was.
“There’s no guarantee you’re going to get back to a situation like this again. Some play their whole career and never get to an Atlantics. We told them to cherish the opportunity and go get it.”
The 11U Express posted a 33-2-1 record this summer, which included wins over teams from Dartmouth and Hammonds Plains, which gave the team confidence it could be a force at Atlantics.
