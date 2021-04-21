So the bubble has burst even before it began.
It really shouldn’t be a surprise that the Atlantic Premiers decided to delay opening their borders to one another.
Of course public health is a priority and, even if we are all feeling a little claustrophobic and COVID fatigued, the devastation community spread would cause in PEI is enough to hold off on inviting the neighbours over just yet.
Common sense will tell you PEI does not have the hospital capacity to deal with a huge outbreak.
Even so, the news of the delay was disappointing for many.
Some seasonal businesses were poised to open a few weeks early in anticipation of off-Island customers.
They have now had to rethink hours of operation and hiring prospects.
That of course trickles down to employees who are no longer sure of summer employment.
The top priority for some people is that missed or delayed opportunity for connection with family and friends.
Let’s face it, the virtual world is getting old and many are looking forward to a real honest to goodness face to face visit.
Lets see what May brings on the COVID front. In the mean time screen time will have to suffice.
Charlotte MacAulay
