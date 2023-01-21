ATVers in eastern PEI are moving towards mapping out a trail system that will eventually connect to other trails to create a tip to tip trail experience for locals and tourists alike.
Members of the Souris TrailRiders attended a council meeting earlier this month to share the organization’s plans for the future.
“The primary reason we are here today is to let you know we exist, we are an incorporated non-profit and we are working towards that goal of building a club in this area,” David Morrison, club member and representative of the PEI ATV Federation, said.
Currently the club has 52 registered members. The group is one of several across PEI working together on implementing the tip to tip trail system. Another local club, Eastern Kings ATV Club, is based in Murray River.
Mr Morrison, president Eddie Sturge and trail coordinator Grant Cahill fielded questions from councillors on the club’s request to use a parking area behind Eastern Kings Sportsplex.
The ask was brought to council in December, but there were too many what-ifs to proceed without clarification.
Club members confirmed at this point they are looking for a staging area to offload their ATVs in order to carry out mapping in the area.
“It probably would be for special events we may have in future, but right now we are looking for access only to stop, park and start mapping,” Mr Sturge said.
Through a unanimous vote the club was granted use the parking area adjacent to the Clinton ballfield, off Lea Crane Avenue, for a parking muster spot. The agreement is in place until September 30 at which time the club and the town will reassess the need.
“From my standpoint we are here to work with land owners and of course the towns,” Mr Cahill said.
His job is to get permission from land owners for the use of their property for trails.
Councillor Curtis Laybolt, who lives close to the Confederation Trail, had questions about the illegal activity of some ATVers he sees on a regular basis.
Mr Morrison said having a club with valid permits and trails that are legal is one way to curb that behavior.
One example is in the community of Tignish where after years of organizing and establishing a club the illegal activity seems to have lessened.
The PEI ATV Federation was established in 2015 with three clubs. Fast forward to 2022 and the organization now has nine clubs with 28,000 members, said president Peter Mellish.
To date there are over 450 kms of trails that permit users can access.
“That is going to change dramatically because we are working with the provincial government to acquire more pilot roads to link the trail system,” Mr Mellish said.
Access to the Confederation Trail for crossing also aids in linking the existing ATV trails.
“They are secondary dirt roads that are low car count roads,” he said, explaining with the original 13 roads the organization has use of there have been no adverse incidents.
He points to the environmental code of practise and the permits as tools that go a long way to increased compliance.
The organization is also in the midst of working with municipalities on a share-the-road policy to allow access to public roads for riders to reach amenities in those communities.
Back at Souris Council a motion was unanimously passed to approve a development permit to Souris Credit Union to build a community cupboard on their property.
“It is one of those things you are glad to have but at the same time you hope it doesn’t need to get used,” Councillor Laybolt said.
No further details were available as to when the initiative will be launched.
In the monthly RCMP report council heard that fraud charges were up from this time last year.
Kings District RCMP Corporal Robert Gallant said the targets for fraud are all encompassing.
“I can see in the future frauds are going to be up and up,” he said, noting phone fraud is very prevalent as is extortion through social media.
Mayor Joanne Dunphy requested RCMP do a public presentation on fraud to help victims not be taken in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.