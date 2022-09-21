An increase in infrastructure spending dominated the annual audit for the town of Souris for the fiscal year ending in March of 2022.
Michelle Burge with accounting firm MRSB who presented the report at the September meeting of council said long-term debt increased from last year due to new loans. It jumped from $387,028 in 2021 to $1,353,666. The new loans include a $929,000 interim loan taken out to pay for treatment plant upgrades. Much of this will be reimbursed through government funding. The second one is $95,000 for a new backhoe.
Net financial assets of $981,465 from 2021 are down to $332,868, due to those loans, Ms Burge said.
The treatment plant upgrades contributed to an increase in the town’s non-financial assets. They now stand at approximately $13.5 million, up from $9.7 million in 2021.
The breakdown is: $2.4 million on upgrades to the plant, $380,000 on the active trail installed beside MacPhee Avenue, $130,000 on boardwalk extension and the remainder for various equipment upgrades.
In other town news council voted unanimously to support several up-and-coming ringette players from the area through donations.
Seven local athletes: Dayna Dingwell, Callie Veld, Brooklyn MacInnis, Emily Peters, Georgia Fraser, Tori-Jayne Chapman and Delaney Roche, are on the Team PEI roster for the 2023 Canada Games. A donation of $1,000 was made to the athletes’ fundraising campaign.
Local athlete Amadea Jay, a member of Team PEI U19 Wave Provincial Ringette, was granted a $275 jersey sponsorship from the town.
The final phase of the Souris Boardwalk extension began last month, according to Friends of Souris Beach committee member Brian Deveau.
The boardwalk will be extended another 500 feet along the brush beside the dunes and end with an elevation to provide a view of the beach for pedestrians.
Councillor Frankie Chaisson said he has been fielding calls regarding the state of the two ball fields in the town.
Many users were unaware of the fact the town doesn’t do regular maintenance except to keep the grass cut on the properties, but will provide materials for volunteers.
Coun Chaisson said he will relay the message in hopes a volunteer organization will form to take on the work.
