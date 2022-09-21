town hall

An increase in infrastructure spending dominated the annual audit for the town of Souris for the fiscal year ending in March of 2022.

Michelle Burge with accounting firm MRSB who presented the report at the September meeting of council said long-term debt increased from last year due to new loans. It jumped from $387,028 in 2021 to $1,353,666. The new loans include a $929,000 interim loan taken out to pay for treatment plant upgrades. Much of this will be reimbursed through government funding. The second one is $95,000 for a new backhoe.

