Gambling in PEI has generated tens of millions of dollars since 2020, but reports filed by the PEI Lotteries Commission raise questions about how that money is being held and disbursed.

The Lotteries Commission Act mandates gambling profits be paid to the PEI Lotteries Corporation, a crown corporation required to annually transfer those funds to the provincial government. But reports show that in 2020 and 2021 the Commission failed to transfer $30 million to government. Instead it held onto the gambling profits.

