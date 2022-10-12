My truck does not have it. My previous truck did not have it. In fact I’ve never owned a vehicle that did have it. Heather’s vehicle does not have it either, nor has she ever owned a vehicle that had it. So you can see how lack of familiarity could lead to an incident or two.
When I was in Ontario looking after my grandkids a few weeks ago, I flew direct from Charlottetown to Kitchener. I had been driving up the past year, but the offer of using my daughter and son-in-law’s car while they were away made perfect sense, plus I was able to use it the week prior to my babysitting duties as I visited other family and friends. I may have golfed in there a few times as well.
After picking up the car, I returned to the place where I was staying and decided to pick up a few things at Costco. The Kitchener-Waterloo area has two, one in Kitchener, which my kids refer to as Baby Costco and a newer, much larger, one in Waterloo. It does not have a name other than Costco. I was headed to Baby Costco.
I arrived early, found a parking spot close to the entrance, locked the car, and went in. I quickly picked up the things I needed and got back to the car about 20 minutes later. As I approached I looked around because it sounded like a car was running very close to where I had parked and there was no one around. Well, there was a car running. The one I arrived in.
I was holding the key so I knew I had locked the car, but who the heck started it? Turns out, I never shut it off. Thank you Auto Stop.
Auto Stop is something car makers began installing in vehicles about seven or eight years ago, that completely shuts down your engine when you apply the brake and the car comes to a stop. It’s touted as a fuel saving measure. Some of you likely own a vehicle with such a feature. I never have. When you put your foot on the gas, the engine quickly refires and away you go. You don’t really notice the engine is off, especially if you’re playing music or listening to the radio, or concentrating on what you need to get at Costco.
The car also had a push button start. I’ve had one of those before, so no big deal. I always put the key in the console beside the seat, pressed the button and away I went. So I’m guessing this is the chain of events that took place at the Baby Costco. I pulled into the space, and when my foot was on the brake, the Auto Stop kicked in and the motor stopped. I grabbed the key, got out of the car, and walked away. I obviously did not press the button to actually stop the engine, which wasn’t running, but it clearly auto started when I took my foot off the brake to get out. I admit to being a little flummoxed until I figured out exactly what happened. It appeared to be a one-off that I’d forgotten to actually shut down the engine.
The next day, I decided to go to the other Costco, as I thought they might have a better selection of some clothing I was looking for. When I arrived, I pulled into a parking space, stopped the car, and just to be extra careful, purposefully hit the button to shut down the engine. I made sure it was completely shut down, got out, and went in. When I came back, I reached in my pocket and panicked because I did not have the car keys. Did I drop them while reaching for something in the store? Did they somehow just fall out of my pocket, or did I miss the pocket completely? The answer came soon enough. I looked in the car and there on the console? The key. Sitting in the unlocked car. I had overcompensated in remembering to shut the car off, by not remembering to take the key.
To be honest, I don’t usually make a lot of absent minded mistakes, and here I had done it two days in a row. Then it hit me. It’s not me. It’s Costco.
