The number of dead northern gannets turning up on Island beaches has dropped considerably, but most birds recently testing positive for avian flu were found in the Souris area, according to provincial data.
Although Fish and Wildlife says the deaths peaked in early June, at least seven birds testing positive were discovered in Souris and Souris West between June 23 and July 2. Five were gannets and two were common murres.
Conservation biologist Garry Gregory said Fish and Wildlife officers have spent hundreds of hours responding to reports of birds washed up on beaches this year. They partner with local watershed and wildlife groups like the Souris and Area Branch of the PEI Wildlife Federation, which also receives calls and can sometimes respond faster than the provincial division.
“The (mass dying off) in early June coincides with the breeding time for those colonies, so there’s an opportunity for a lot of (avian flu) transfer within the colony. We’re kind of beyond that now,” Mr Gregory said.
Back then Fish and Wildlife was collecting multiple dead gannets every day across wide swaths of the province, but the reports are trickling in slowly now.
The southern shore of white sandy beaches between East Point and Little Harbour has had one of the highest concentrations of birds found this year, Mr Gregory said. More than 20 were found at Bothwell Beach alone in late May by a local resident.
Other regions with a high level of reports include the north shore around the Lakeside, Crowbush, Savage Harbour and West St Peter’s areas, and in West Prince from North Cape to Roseville.
According to the province, 26 gannets have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza since late May and 30 other birds have tested positive this year including crows, bald eagles and common murres.
The gannet colonies aren’t local to PEI, Mr Gregory said. The birds have either floated onto Island beaches already dead, or died while foraging on PEI.
Mr Gregory said he hasn’t seen a mass seabird mortality event of this scale in his eight-year career, and other agencies are saying the same thing.
Test results show the virus is still actively circulating in wild bird populations. The province is strongly advising domestic bird owners to keep them inside and away from contact with wild birds.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency estimates more than two million birds across the country have been impacted by highly pathogenic avian influenza, as of last week. Their data does not include reports from PEI.
