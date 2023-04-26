Charlotte MacAulay- Our Space

This year the disappearance of what little snow that did fall revealed more than the usual mess of litter strewn along the roadsides.

Debris left over from the ravages of Hurricane Fiona is still on prominent display in the woods, and even some fields and yards, across the Island.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.