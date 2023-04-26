Our space Avoid disaster and burn smart Charlotte MacAulay Charlotte MacAulay Reporter Author email Apr 26, 2023 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This year the disappearance of what little snow that did fall revealed more than the usual mess of litter strewn along the roadsides.Debris left over from the ravages of Hurricane Fiona is still on prominent display in the woods, and even some fields and yards, across the Island. Now that the softness of the snow covered stumps and trees laying at odd angles has turned into a true picture of the tangles of trees, it paints a somewhat bleak picture of the work left to be done.The very fact that more individuals will be piling up debris and burning when appropriate means there is an increased risk of wild fires this year.Couple that with a dry summer and it could be a disaster in the making. You might be forgiven in thinking wild fires aren’t a problem here in little old PEI.Our forests are not huge swaths of land like in northern Alberta or southern BC or even in the outback of Australia. But that doesn’t mean devastation can’t happen here.Relatively speaking, rural PEI is heavily populated and the spread of a wild fire could move into any one of the small communities quickly.So why take chances? If you have to burn brush this year, be diligent and be safe.Charlotte MacAulay 