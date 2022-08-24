Dan Shepard

The Northside Sunly Brewers started the Kings County Baseball League playoffs much the same way they ended the regular season. The Brewers defeated defending league champs Peakes Bogside Bombers 9-7 to take the first game of the best-of-five semifinals. Isaac Compton continued his clutch pitching and picked up the victory.

Two games were scheduled for Sunday but no dates were set for game three. Check the KCBL fan page on Facebook. The final team stats have all been updated. They are available on the KCBL web page created by league statistician and schedule maker Desi Doyle.

