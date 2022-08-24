The Northside Sunly Brewers started the Kings County Baseball League playoffs much the same way they ended the regular season. The Brewers defeated defending league champs Peakes Bogside Bombers 9-7 to take the first game of the best-of-five semifinals. Isaac Compton continued his clutch pitching and picked up the victory.
Two games were scheduled for Sunday but no dates were set for game three. Check the KCBL fan page on Facebook. The final team stats have all been updated. They are available on the KCBL web page created by league statistician and schedule maker Desi Doyle.
Some final stats winners and runner-ups are as follows:
The top batters with four .400 hitters (all under age 25) are Jack MacKenzie of Peakes Bombers at .459; Duncan Pickets, .429; Ben MacDougall .417 and Dylan Worth at .415. Veteran Mitchell Power brings up the top five batting with .381.
Runs scored ... Dylan Worth had 14 while teammates Nathan Jones and Ben MacDougall had 13.
Base hits ... Dylan Worth had the most hits with 22 and Jack MacKenzie was runner-up with 17.
Doubles ... Base hits and runs scored leader is Dylan Worth who also had the most doubles with five. Three others had four. Worth plays for Northside. Duncan Picketts and Ben MacDougall had two triples each to lead that category.
Several players had one home run.
Runs batted in was won by Dylan Worth, his fourth individual win of the year. Worth had 17 RBIs, one more than Cardigan Clippers’ Stephen O’Shea with 16.
Brady Storey of the Cardigan Clippers was tops with four stolen bases. Several players had three.
Charles MacLellan of the Clippers posted 16 walks for a league best. Teammate, Stephen O’Shea was second with 13.
Troy Coffin of the Chevies had the most wins with five and Josh Coffin had four victories.
Most Ks was Isaac Compton with 39. Troy Coffin had 22.
Players are reminded the awards banquet is Thursday, August 25th at Peakes Tee. Social hour is at 6 pm followed by the meal at 7 pm.
