I believe we should all do more about climate change and global warming. If we don’t stop, more than a third of all the world’s glaciers will be melted by the year 2100.
Sea level rise will also be a problem with the ice melting around the world. By the year 2050 the sea level will rise one foot. That doesn’t seem like much until you realize more than 2.4 billion people live by the ocean coast around the world and if the sea level rises there will be more flooding, erosion and bigger storm surges which could create billions of dollars of damage each year.
Air pollution is also a big problem. Not only does air pollution affect the world it affects us as it can lead to a higher risk of respiratory disease, and nervous system damage, just to name a couple and especially if you’re in an area that is affected more than others.
Remember “climate change is no longer some far-off problem. It is happening here. It is happening now,” former US president Barack Obama was quoted as saying.
Although I know we can’t stop global warming and climate change overnight, I know we have the power to stop it in the future. We can do things like switching to renewable energy sources, and try not to use fossil fuel-based cars. But most importantly we can spread awareness.
