As society begins to open back up after two-plus years of pared down events, meetings and gatherings of all sorts there is a feeling of optimism in the air.
“Exciting” and even “thrilling” are words that come to mind as the calendar starts to fill up and the phone rings a little more often with requests for an Eastern Graphic reporter to physically come and cover this or that event.
Just knowing we can walk into a school or a health care facility with everyone feeling a little more at ease is exhilarating.
Getting out into the community and sharing the stories of local happenings with our readers is the definition of a community newspaper.
While there have been windows of opportunity during the various stages of Public Health emergency where we could catch a glimpse of the old ways, now it seems we have really turned the page.
As we move into the busy summer season the lineup of festivals and community events is growing and when we look back on this summer hopefully we can say 2022 was the comeback year.
It is not that the shadow of Covid is completely gone. There are still some risks and many are choosing to keep their precautions in check by wearing masks and limiting social outings. No doubt it will be a long time before those individuals feel the risk is gone and that is okay.
But as we emerge into a time when the virus is no longer the threat it once was, through time perhaps more and more people will be able to enjoy life again in a carefree manner.
