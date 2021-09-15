School buses are back on the roads and harvesting of crops is in full swing across the province.
There are even a few tourists taking in the sights and an abundance of cyclists making their way along the trails and highways.
Sprinkled amongst all this activity is road construction, whether paving or bridge replacement, there is no shortage of improvements to byways and highways this year.
All of which are reasons for motorists to be extra vigilant.
Give yourself that extra few minutes to arrive at your destination on time.
Don’t fret over getting stuck behind a farm tractor or school bus or waiting in a line-up behind a flagger.
After all we could all be sitting at home in the throes of lockdown, but instead here we are going about our days almost as if a pandemic never took place.
Of course other highways in other provinces paint a much different picture.
Yes, kids are back on the buses in places like Ontario and Alberta, but residents there are also dealing with rising COVID case counts as they bear the brunt of the fourth wave.
Did Alberta lift public health restrictions too soon? If you ask someone such as a nurse working in a hospital where they are having to cancel surgeries because there are too many COVID patients, then the answer is yes.
Should the Ontario government have put stricter regulations on people arriving from international travel? If you work in or live nearby Pearson International Airport the answer is also yes.
So sit comfy in your vehicle, enjoy the view and be thankful we live where we do because it could all change on a dime.
Charlotte MacAulay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.