Our Space Back to school time for responsible adults Charlotte MacAulay Charlotte MacAulay Reporter Author email Sep 7, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As the young ones head back to the classroom this week other school news is set to take place.After a drought of several years, school board elections for English schools will take place later this fall with the deadline for nominations fast approaching. It is time for the adults of respective school families to step up and help shape the minds of young Islanders.It is so important in a democratic society for trustees to be elected and not appointed as has been the case since 2011. While appointed board members are an important cog in the workings of some government boards, the school system on PEI should not be subject to that formula.The French Language School Board is a perfect example of how the elected system works.The board is there to highlight the needs schools have and take their message to government.Elected boards are advocates that should be welcomed back with open arms. Members’ voices are critical in influencing the workings of education.Charlotte MacAulay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Board Member School Board Education Politics School Mind Workings Election School System French Language School Board Charlotte MacAulay Reporter Author email Follow Charlotte MacAulay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic 4 hrs ago 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Roma Gala Heritage Feast contest Bulletin Latest News Fundraisers planned aboard tall ship in Georgetown NFL exploring all options for 2023 second ferry Belfast council seeks more info on Pinette Park project Food bank demand highest in years Vandals damage church grounds Ferry passengers stranded for several hours St Alban’s celebrates 125th year & service of dedication New novel explores PEI at the time of colonization Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMV Confederation groundedNo labour shortage at Carver TruckingAlberton food truck celebrating successful summer with grand opening eventPHOTOS: Kings County Baseball League 2022 awardsBig move for NHL exec with Kings County linksElva Mae (Docherty) ParkmanI’ll have the Jeff HutchesonHealth care crumbling in silenceVera Joyce ColwillLinda Paulette Boyle Images Videos CommentedMaritime premiers parrot Ford (2)Ethics ruling vetted through key players before release (1)MV Confederation grounded (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.